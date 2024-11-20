Man Utd, Newcastle and Arsenal target ‘fully focused’ on Bayern Munich

Germany international winger Leroy Sane insists that he is only focus in on Bayern Munich.

Sane has been linked with the likes of Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal in recent weeks.

Germany international and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. Photo by Shutterstock.

Leroy Sane joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020, but has fallen behind Michael Olise in the pecking order at the club.

Sane’s contract is set to expire this summer and the Germany international could be available as a free agent.

Leroy Sane told BILD on contract talks with Bayern: “We are in talks, I feel comfortable in Munich.

“I feel really comfortable. Talks are very good. My focus is currently only on FC Bayern.”