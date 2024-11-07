Man Utd, Newcastle and Arsenal set to battle for Bayern Munich star

Manchester United, Newcastle United and Arsenal are reportedly set to battle for the signing of Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

German outlet Bild reports of the interest from Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal in the former Manchester City star.

Germany international and Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane. Photo by Shutterstock.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur has previously also claimed that Newcastle United are interested in Sane.

Leroy Sane joined Bayern Munich from Manchester City in 2020, but has fallen behind Michael Olise in the pecking order at the club.

Sane’s contract is set to expire this summer and the Germany international could be available as a free agent.