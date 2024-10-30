Newcastle and Arsenal hold talks over German winger

Newcastle United and Arsenal have reportedly held talks with people around German winger Leroy Sane.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur claims ‘the inner circle’ of the 28-year-old has talked with the Premier League clubs.

Leroy Sane’s current contract with Bayern Munich is set to expire at the end of the season and he could leave the club as a free agent.

Sane is reportedly earning around £325,000-per-week in the final months of his contract at the Allianz Arena.

Sane has impressed for Bayern Munich since joining the club from Premier League giants Manchester City in 2020.

Arsenal and Newcastle United have long been linked with a move for Sane.