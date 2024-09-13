Arsenal and Newcastle prepare move for Bayern Munich star

Arsenal and Newcastle United are reportedly preparing to make a move for Bayern Munich winger Leroy Sane.

Givemesport reports that both Arsenal and Newcastle are ready to offer the 28-year-old German winger a route back to the Premier League.

Leroy Sane’s current contract at Bayern Munich is due to expire next summer and Arsenal and Newcastle are keeping tabs on his situation at the German club.

The winger scored 54 goals in 90 appearances for Manchester City during his spell in the Premier League.

Sane is reportedly earning around £325,000-per-week in the final 10 months of his contract at the Allianz Arena.