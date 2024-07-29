Man Utd receive injury boost

Manchester United have reportedly received a much needed injury boost in their defence.

PA Sport reports that Victor Lindelof returned to full first-team training overnight.

Lindelof is yet to feature for United in pre-season, but could now feature against Real Betis later this week, following Leny Yoro’s recent injury.

Yoro was forced off before half-time in the pre-season friendly with Arsenal at the weekend.

Manchester United are yet to comment on the situation of their talented French centre-back.