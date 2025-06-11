Man Utd snap up Southampton wonderkid

Manchester United have completed the signing of 16-year-old defender Harley Emsden-James from Southampton.

The Red Devils will pay a £1 million compensation fee, with Southampton securing a 20% sell-on clause, according to The Athletic.

Emsden-James is considered a top prospect and has already featured for England at youth level. He joins a growing list of academy talents recently recruited by United, including Chido Obi, Sekou Kone, Ayden Heaven, and Diego Leon.

This move comes shortly after United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, joined from Southampton, further highlighting the growing link between the two clubs.

Emsden-James had been playing above his age group at Southampton and was seen as one of their brightest prospects.