Man Utd star keen on new deal

Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen has hinted that he would be keen on a new contract at Manchester United.

The former Tottenham midfielder’s current contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Christian Eriksen joined Manchester United from Brentford in 2022 and have been a regular in the starting line-up at the club this season.

Eriksen admits that the whole contract issue and his future at Manchester United is out of his hands.

He said: “It’s not really up to me when my contract runs out, it’s up to the club.

“I am enjoying it here. When the summer comes if the offer is there I will definitely take it seriously.”