Man Utd target 19-year-old Barcelona star

Manchester United have reportedly set their sights on Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye amid interest from top European clubs.

The 19-year-old, valued at £25m, caught United’s attention with a standout performance for Senegal, scoring a long-range stunner against Gabon, according to the Daily Mail.

Mikayil Faye‘s versatility as a left-back or centre-back, honed in Barcelona‘s B team and the Diambars Academy in Senegal, makes him a prime target for the Red Devils, who seek to bolster their defense with young, versatile talent.

Despite interest from Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan, Manchester United hopes to secure Faye’s signature, envisioning him as a key figure in their future defensive lineup.

Barcelona’s financial considerations may prompt them to entertain offers for the promising defender, setting the stage for a competitive transfer pursuit.