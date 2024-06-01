Man Utd target Bournemouth ace

Manchester United are reportedly showing strong interest in Bournemouth’s promising young left-back Milos Kerkez.

TalkSPORT reports that the 20-year-old Hungarian international has been identified as a potential option to provide competition and cover for Luke Shaw, who has struggled with injuries this season, making just 12 Premier League appearances.

Kerkez, who joined Bournemouth from AZ Alkmaar in 2023, has quickly made a name for himself, featuring in 33 matches across all competitions this season. His impressive performances helped the Cherries secure a 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

Bournemouth is expected to demand a high fee for Kerkez, reflecting his value and potential. Before his time at Bournemouth, Kerkez played a pivotal role at AZ Alkmaar, helping the Dutch club achieve a fourth-place league finish and reach the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League in 2023.

Named in Hungary’s Euro 2024 squad, Milos Kerkez continues to attract attention, and Manchester United sees him as a valuable addition to strengthen their defensive options.