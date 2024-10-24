Man Utd target Napoli duo

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Napoli stars Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Alessandro Buongiorno.

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato reports that Manchester United scouts attended Napoli’s recent 1-0 victory over Empoli, where Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the winning goal.

The 23–year-old Georgian winger is currently in contract negotiations with Napoli, but his wage demands of €8 million annually may open a door for United if talks stall.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old defender Buongiorno, a recent €40 million signing from Torino, has quickly become a key figure in Antonio Conte’s squad.

Napoli are expected to demand over €70 million for the centre-back, making both potential moves challenging for the Premier League side.