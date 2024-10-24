Man Utd target Napoli duo

Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag. Photo by Shutterstock.

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing Napoli stars Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Alessandro Buongiorno.

Italian outlet Tutto Mercato reports that Manchester United scouts attended Napoli’s recent 1-0 victory over Empoli, where Khvicha Kvaratskhelia scored the winning goal.

The 23–year-old Georgian winger is currently in contract negotiations with Napoli, but his wage demands of €8 million annually may open a door for United if talks stall.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old defender Buongiorno, a recent €40 million signing from Torino, has quickly become a key figure in Antonio Conte’s squad.

Napoli are expected to demand over €70 million for the centre-back, making both potential moves challenging for the Premier League side.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR