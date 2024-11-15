Man Utd urged to sign Real Madrid wonderkid

Former Manchester United star Louis Saha has urged the club to sign Real Madrid wonderkid Arda Guler.

The 19-year-old is behind a number of players in the pecking order at Real Madrid, despite of his impressive performances at the Euros this summer.

There are reported to be ‘serious concerns’ in his native Turkey about the lack of regular first team football for Arda Guler.

Saha told BoyleSports: “Manchester United have lots they could offer Arda Guler, including more playing time than he gets at Real Madrid currently.

“United need that type of playmaker who plays with freedom and it’s very difficult for young players to get that at Real Madrid especially in midfield. He could thrive at United with that opportunity.

“He needs to play to reach his potential and maybe a loan would suit him after he was so impressive at Euro 2024, he is a very clever player.

“United need someone who can provide chances to players like Bruno Fernandes and Rasmus Hojlund, they need a player who is capable of playing that final pass and that could be him.”