Manchester United and Newcastle consider Chelsea star as Sesko alternative

Manchester United and Newcastle United have identified Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson as a potential fallback option if they fail to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

According to The Athletic, both Premier League clubs are tracking the 24-year-old Senegal international, who could be available this summer despite Chelsea not actively pushing for a sale.

Jackson has scored 30 goals in 81 appearances for the Blues and remains a dynamic threat in transition.

However, with Chelsea signing new attacking options like Liam Delap and Joao Pedro, his future as the club’s leading striker is uncertain.

Chelsea may sanction his departure if a suitable offer arrives, as interest grows from England and abroad in the 2025 summer transfer window.

AC Milan and Aston Villa have also been linked with moves for the highly-rated striker in recent days.

Jackson’s pace and counter-attacking qualities make him a valuable asset in a fast-changing Premier League landscape.