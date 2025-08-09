Alejandro Garnacho transfer odds: Garnacho odds shift sharply as exit talk intensifies

Alejandro Garnacho’s Manchester United future looks increasingly uncertain, with major changes in football transfer odds highlighting growing speculation over a summer exit.

Just weeks ago, Napoli were priced at 2.25 to land the Argentine winger, but those odds have now drifted significantly to 11.00, suggesting interest may have cooled.

Similarly, Chelsea’s odds have shortened dramatically from 9.00 to just 1.25, making them the new favourites in the football transfer betting market.

Staying at Manchester United was previously seen as likely at 4.50, but the latest football transfer odds now place that option at 5.00. Aston Villa have also surged in the market, from 15.00 down to 4.00, overtaking both Bayer Leverkusen (previously 7.00) and Atletico Madrid (11.00).

Reports have also suggested previously that AC Milan (15.00) had opened talks, while Juventus remain outsiders at 17.00.

Garnacho’s summer destination is now one of the most watched transfer sagas in Europe.