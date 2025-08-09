Newcastle agree deal for Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen target

Newcastle United have reached an agreement in principle to sign AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw for a fee of around £35 million.

The two clubs are finalising the details, with the German international expected to travel to Tyneside on Sunday for a medical.

The move marks a significant breakthrough for Newcastle, who have been searching for defensive reinforcements after missing out on Dean Huijsen earlier in the window.

Thiaw, 23, has attracted strong interest this summer, with Nottingham Forest, Arsenal, Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen all previously linked to the centre-back in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Newcastle’s swift action now puts them in pole position to secure his signature as they strengthen ahead of the new Premier League season.