Exclusive: Forest and Leeds Utd monitor young Dane amid Sunderland and Celtic chase

Nottingham Forest and Leeds United are both watching developments around Brondby’s rising talent, Clement Bischoff.

The 19-year-old Danish winger has caught attention from Celtic and Sunderland, with the Hoops reportedly viewing him as a key recruitment target and Sunderland poised to bid soon.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Forest and Leeds are keeping tabs on the situation, though their interest remains quieter than that of the front-running sides.

Clement Bischoff, capable on the left flank with flair and pace, was nearly a Brighton signing earlier this year before a contract snag halted the €8 million deal.

With Celtic planning more wide-area reinforcements and the summer window ticking down, action may ramp up swiftly.

Whether Forest or Leeds can bend the competition depends on speed and clever negotiation.