Marseille complete signing of Aston Villa, Newcastle, Man Utd, Liverpool and Spurs target

French giants Marseille have reportedly completed a deal to sign Angel Gomes from Ligue 1 rivals Lille.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has revealed that a medical is ongoing today and that Gomes will sign a three-year contract at Marseille.

The England midfielder’s contract at Lille is set to expire at the end of this month and he will link up with Marseille from July 1st.

Angel Gomes has impressed for French side Lille since joining the club from Manchester United and earlier this season made his England international debut.

Gomes has been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in recent months.

Reports have suggested that Aston Villa were keen on signing the England midfielder as well in the 2025 summer transfer window.