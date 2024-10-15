Aston Villa join Newcastle, Liverpool, Spurs and Borussia Dortmund in race for England midfielder

Aston Villa have reportedly joined the race to sign England and Lille midfielder Angel Gomes.

GiveMeSport reports that Aston Villa have joined Gomes’ former club Manchester United in the race to sign the midfielder, who recently made his England debut.

Gomes have previously also been linked with the likes of Newcastle United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund.

The former Manchester United midfielder is out of contract at French side Lille next summer and is reportedly not planning to renew his deal.

Lille could decide to cash in on the midfielder in the January transfer window and the potential arrival of Angel Gomes, could lead to an exit for Jacob Ramsey at Villa Park.