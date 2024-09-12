Newcastle, Liverpool, Spurs and Borussia Dortmund target former Man Utd midfielder

England and Lille midfielder Angel Gomes is being linked with a number of top clubs across Europe.

The Sun reports that Gomes has become Newcastle United’s top transfer target, but the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in the 24-year-old.

Angel Gomes made his England debut as a late sub in Saturday’s 2-0 victory against Ireland.

The midfielder was watched by a number of top clubs during the international break.

The former Manchester United midfielder is out of contract at French side Lille next summer and is reportedly not planning to renew his deal.