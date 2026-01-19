Medical completed as Man Utd youngster joins Hull City

Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer is set to join Hull City on loan for the remainder of the season, with the move expected to be confirmed on Monday.

The 22-year-old has completed the formalities and will become Hull’s first signing of the January window as Sergej Jakirovic adds depth to his midfield options.

According to ManchesterWorld, Collyer has agreed the move after holding positive talks with Hull, having recently returned from a calf injury.

The midfielder is unlikely to feature against Preston on Tuesday but is expected to be available later this week after building up fitness.

Collyer was recalled from a difficult spell at West Brom earlier this month and is keen to secure regular minutes.

Hull believe the former United academy graduate can make a strong impact in the Championship during the second half of the campaign.