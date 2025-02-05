Merson claims Amorim could be sacked if Rashford succeeds at Aston Villa

Paul Merson believes Ruben Amorim could be sacked as Manchester United manager if Marcus Rashford succeeds at Aston Villa.

Rashford joined Aston Villa on transfer deadline day on a loan deal with the Premier League side having the option to make it permanent at the end of the season.

Sky Sports pundit Merson believes Amorim’s job as Manchester United manager ‘could be on the line’ if Rashford becomes a success at Villa Park.

“Ruben Amorim is running out of ideas at the moment,” Merson told Sky Sports News. “He’s struggling badly.

“What he’s done with the Rashford situation is mind-blowing.

“His job is on the line at this rate. If Rashford gets 10 goals in 10 games – and Manchester United carry on the way they’re playing – then the board will be asking the question: ‘What are you doing?'”

Merson believes Rashford could prove Amorim wrong at Villa Park.

He added: “He might be one of them where the Villa fans and the manager open their arms to him and he will go: ‘I’m going to show that Amorim. You bad mouthed me, embarrassed me by saying I wouldn’t get in over a 63-year-old goalkeeper coach.’

“I think he can come back. It could end very badly for Amorim – he would be under severe pressure if they keep playing badly and Rashford starts ripping it up at Villa. He won’t be the Manchester United manager for long!”