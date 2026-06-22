Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Preston North End chase Non-League youngster after England call-up

Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Preston North End are battling to sign Doncaster City FC goalkeeper Ashton Powney after his rapid rise outside the professional game.

Football Insider reports that all three Championship clubs are eyeing moves for the 17-year-old, who has impressed in the Northern Counties East Division One, the tenth tier of English football.

Powney has also earned recognition with England Schoolboys at Under-18 level, increasing attention around his development.

The young shot-stopper is not expected to go straight into a senior squad if he makes the move. Instead, he would likely join an academy set-up and be given time to develop in a professional environment.

Powney’s route is an intriguing one. He is still in full-time education and is not tied to a professional scholarship, making him an attractive target for clubs looking to move early.

Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Preston now appear ready to offer him that next step.