Middlesbrough, West Brom, Leeds United and Burnley target Chelsea striker

Middlesbrough, West Brom, Leeds United and Burnley are all reportedly keen on a loan deal for Chelsea striker Marc Guiu.

Journalist Alan Nixon reports of the interest from the four Championship clubs in landing the young striker in the 2025 January transfer window.

The four clubs are all looking to strengthen their attacking options as they push for promotion to the Premier League.

Chelsea are yet to decide if they will allow the 19-year-old to leave the club on loan for the final few months of the season.

The Spaniard joined Chelsea in a reported £5 million deal from Spanish giants Barcelona in the summer, but have made just 12 appearances in all competitions so far this season for the Blues.