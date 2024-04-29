Neville insists Chelsea should keep Pochettino

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has urged Chelsea not to sack Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season.

Mauricio Pochettino is under pressure to keep his job at Stamford Bridge after an inconsistent season.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville commented on Pochettino’s situation on his podcast, which many regard as one of the best football podcasts around.

When asked if Pochettino should remain as manager for Chelsea for the coming season, Neville said on The Gary Neville Podcast: “Definitely, I think he’s absolutely the right man to work with young players.

“We’ve seen what we he did at Southampton, bringing players through, developing them. We saw what he did here [at Tottenham] with players.

“It’s interesting, he came up with a really good statement the other night after the Arsenal game, ‘when we’re bad we’re really bad’, I mean, they are shocking when they’re bad. But do you know something – their good is good, and you can see the clear deficiencies obviously at both ends of the pitch, particularly at the top end of the pitch.

“I wouldn’t mess with Mauricio Pochettino at all, I think Mauricio Pochettino definitely deserves another transfer window, I think he definitely deserves the idea of completing the jigsaw of the three positions everyone knows are missing.

“I think when he’s got those three players in, maybe four because you need two strikers, I think at that point then we’ll judge Mauricio Pochettino. I think it’s far too early and the reason I say that is I think their performance levels, at times, are very, very good. They hit a good level.”