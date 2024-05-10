Neville makes shock Man Utd vs Arsenal prediction

Gary Neville believes Manchester United will all but end Arsenal’s title challenge at Old Trafford.

The Gunners are currently one point above Manchester City, but have played a game more than their title rivals.

Neville has predicted that the match between Manchester United and Arsenal on Sunday will end in a 2-2 draw and if you are considering making use of this prediction as a betting tips, you can get odds around 15.00 if you are into betting on football.

“This is the big one,” Neville said on The Overlap, who many regard as the best football podcasts around. “Arsenal have a poor record here.

“There’s three things that stand out to me. Firstly, this is massive for Arsenal. Secondly, United’s record against the big teams isn’t that bad at home. A lot of the top teams haven’t beat United at home. And thirdly, Arsenal have got a really poor record at Old Trafford.

“People are almost dismissing Man United in this game because they’ve been that bad, which we all get, but it can be a graveyard, Old Trafford.

“Look, Arsenal should win but I’m not sure they will. Arsenal should win but there’s a madness about Old Trafford and this game, usually in a title race it doesn’t work out how you think.

“I’m going 2-2, this is just my feeling. Arsenal should win but it’s a feeling I have.”