Newcastle and Aston Villa ‘making checks’ on Monaco star

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly making checks on AS Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche ahead of the summer transfer window.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur claims that Aston Villa and Newcastle United are ‘planning to check on the conditions’ of signing the midfielder.

PSG midfielder Vitinha and AS Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 22-year-old winger has been a key player for Monaco this season, with the club fighting for a top three finish in Ligue 1 this season.

Ontheminute.com reported in January of the interest from Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Manchester City in the youngster.

Maghnes Akliouche is known to never stop running, he has a great left foot, good vision and impressive creativity.

The winger is under contract at Monaco until 2028, but it is expected that he could leave the club if the right offer arrives in the 2025 summer transfer window.

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have also shown interest and even attempted to signing him last summer, but no deal was made.