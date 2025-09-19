Newcastle and Chelsea target agrees new Wolves contract

Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen has agreed a new long-term contract at Molineux, ensuring his future remains with the club.

According to the Express & Star, the deal comes after Wolves rejected strong summer interest from Newcastle United, who saw bids of £50m and £55m turned down.

Norway and Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen. Photo by Shutterstock.

The Norwegian forward was one of the standout performers last season, scoring 14 Premier League goals and providing four assists after joining permanently from Celta Vigo.

Newcastle had considered a third bid of £60m, but Wolves chairman Jeff Shi insisted the 24-year-old was not for sale.

Jorgen Strand Larsen was also linked with a late move to Chelsea in the summer transfer window.

The new contract, which notably includes no release clause, strengthens Wolves’ hand in protecting one of their key assets.

Despite currently recovering from an Achilles injury, Larsen is seen as central to the club’s future under Vitor Pereira.