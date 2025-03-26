Newcastle and Nottingham Forest lining up moves for Belgium star

Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in signing Belgium international Alexis Saelemaekers from AC Milan.

Saelemaekers has impressed while on loan from AC Milan to Roma, making 26 appearances, scoring six goals and contributing with five assists.

Roma has no option to buy the 25-year-old, but it is likely that AC Milan will be looking to cash in on the winger in the summer transfer window.

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport reports that Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are ready to make a move for the winger.

The report suggests that AC Milan are ready to let Alexis Saelemaekers leave the club for around €25 million.

Nottingham Forest have also previously been linked with the former RSC Anderlecht, along with Ipswich Town and Leicester City.