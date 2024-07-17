Leicester make bid for Ipswich and Nottingham target

Leicester City have reportedly made an offer for Belgium international forward Alexis Saelemaekers.

Sportitalia transfer pundit Gianluigi Longari reports that Leicester City have mad a bid and are close to matching AC Milan’s demands for their highly-rated forward.

Alexis Saelemaekers spent last season on loan with Bologna, where he scored four goals in 32 appearances for the club.

Reports have suggested that Saelemaekers would end up making the move to Bologna permanent, but it now seems that the 25-year-old will end up in England instead.

AC Milan are reported to be asking for around €11million for the former RSC Anderlecht star, who has also been strongly linked with Ipswich and Nottingham Forest in recent weeks.