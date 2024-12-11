Newcastle, Aston Villa and Juventus lining up January move for Benfica defender

Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Juventus are all interested in Benfica centre-back Antonio Silva ahead of the January transfer window.

TEAMtalk reports that Benfica president Rui Costa will hold a meeting with Silva later this week to discuss his future.

Benfica star Antonio Silva. Photo by Shutterstock.

Silva has made just five league starts this season and Benfica are considering letting him leave on loan in January in a deal that could include an obligation to buy, according to the report.

Despite of interest from Newcastle and Aston Villa it is reported that Juventus are leading the race for Antonio Silva, but the race ‘is still open’.

The young defender has previously also been linked with a move to Manchester United.