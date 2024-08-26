Newcastle boss refuses to rule out exit for Liverpool target

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has refused to rule out a late exit for winger Anthony Gordon.

The 23-year-old joined Newcastle from Everton, but has been strongly linked with a return to their rivals Liverpool in recent months.

Anthony Gordon came close to joining the Reds as Newcastle were forced to sell players before the PSR deadline, but eventually ended up selling Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh instead.

“I’ve seen Anthony come back in a good place. Especially this past week, he had a really short training period before that first game,” Howe told The Northern Echo.

“We put him in as he’s a difference maker, it takes the younger players less time to get up to speed but I think this week he has looked back to his best.”

Eddie Howe continued: “I have been in the game too long to make those statements [on whether Gordon could join Liverpool].

“What I will say is from my part and the club’s part we will do everything we can to keep our best players but I am not a fortune teller.”