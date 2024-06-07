Newcastle considering shock exit for Liverpool target

Newcastle United are reportedly weighing multiple offers for their talented young winger Yankuba Minteh following an impressive loan spell at Feyenoord, as per the Daily Telegraph.

Liverpool, led by former Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, are among the clubs keen on the 19-year-old.

The interest doesn’t stop there; clubs from Italy and Germany are also eyeing the Gambia international.

Yankuba Minteh, who joined Newcastle last summer from Danish club Odense, made a significant impact at Feyenoord, netting 10 goals and providing six assists in 27 Eredivisie matches.

Newcastle are now considering bids of approximately £40 million for the promising winger, who has quickly become a sought-after talent in European football.