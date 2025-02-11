Newcastle could be offered former Aston Villa star in deal for Tonali

Newcastle United are reportedly set to receive a big offer from Juventus for Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are ready to include midfielder Douglas Luiz in a deal for Tonali this summer.

The Italian giants hope that they can persuade Tonali to return to the Serie A and the Magpies into selling.

Newcastle prefer for Tonali to stay put, but they could be tempted into selling with Juventus including the 26-year-old Brazilian in the deal.

Luiz only joined Juventus last summer in a £42 million deal from Aston Villa.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United were strongly linked with Luiz in the 2025 January transfer window.