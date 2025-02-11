Newcastle could be offered former Aston Villa star in deal for Tonali

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United are reportedly set to receive a big offer from Juventus for Sandro Tonali in the summer transfer window.

Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Juventus are ready to include midfielder Douglas Luiz in a deal for Tonali this summer.

The Italian giants hope that they can persuade Tonali to return to the Serie A and the Magpies into selling.

Newcastle prefer for Tonali to stay put, but they could be tempted into selling with Juventus including the 26-year-old Brazilian in the deal.

Luiz only joined Juventus last summer in a £42 million deal from Aston Villa.

Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United were strongly linked with Luiz in the 2025 January transfer window.

