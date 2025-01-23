Chelsea join Man City, Man Utd, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle in race for Juventus star

Chelsea are reportedly the latest club to show interest in signing Juventus star Douglas Luiz.

Calciomercato.com reports that Chelsea are keen to bring the Brazilian back to the Premier League in the 2025 January transfer window.

Chelsea face competition, as Manchester City, Manchester United, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United have also been linked with the midfielder.

Juventus have previously stated that they have no plans of letting Douglas Luiz leave after just having signed him in a €50million deal from Aston Villa last summer.

But reports have suggested that Juventus could be tempted into selling if they get an offer of a loan with obligation to buy for Doulgas Luiz.

Doulgas Luiz has been behind in the pecking order at the most part of the season, but has recently managed to fight his way back into Thiago Motta’s team.