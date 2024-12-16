Newcastle, Everton and West Ham join Nottingham and Brentford in race for Man Utd defender

Newcastle United and West Ham are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof.

Last month Ontheminute.com reported that Nottingham Forest and Brentford are keeping a close eye on the Swedish international.

Sweden and Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof. Photo by Shutterstock.

The Swedish international has struggled for regular game time this season and faces further uncertainty with the potential arrival of Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

With only six months left on his contract by January, Manchester United may be open to a cut-price deal instead of letting Victor Lindelof leave as a free agent next summer.

CaughtOffside reports that Newcastle, West Ham, Everton, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus, Lazio and Fiorentina are all keeping an eye on Linedelof ahead of the January transfer window.

The report suggests that United are prepared to let Lindelof go for around €7-8 million in January.