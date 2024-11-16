Exclusive: Nottingham Forest and Brentford keeping tabs on Man Utd ace

Nottingham Forest and Brentford are keeping a close eye on Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof as the January transfer window nears.

The Swedish international has struggled for regular game time this season and faces further uncertainty with the potential arrival of Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

With only six months left on his contract by January, Manchester United may be open to a cut-price deal instead of letting him leave as a free agent next summer.

Ontheminute.com understands that both Premier League sides are said to be monitoring Victor Lindelof’s situation, viewing him as a valuable addition to bolster their defensive ranks.

His experience and availability make him an intriguing prospect for Forest and Brentford, who are keen to strengthen midseason.

The 30-year-old has also been linked with a move to Italian giants Juventus.