Newcastle eye shock move for Sunderland star

Newcastle are reportedly considering making a move to sign Jobe Bellingham from bitter rivals Sunderland.

The Magpies are still keen on Bellingham, despite the youngster turning down a move to St James’ Park to join rivals Sunderland instead in the summer.

Bellingham joined the Black Cats in a £1.5million deal from Birmingham in the summer.

The Daily Mail reports that Sunderland beat off interest from Newcastle then, but the Magpies remain interested in the younger brother to Real Madrid star Jude.

Jobe has impressed since moving to the Stadium of Light, having made 26 appearances this season with four goals.

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid are considering making a move to link up the two brothers Jude and Jobe in Spain.