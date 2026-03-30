Newcastle fear Livramento setback as summer exit threat grows

Newcastle United could be facing a major headache over Tino Livramento, with growing uncertainty surrounding his future at St James’ Park.

The talented full-back remains a key figure when fit, but stalled contract talks are now increasing the risk of a summer departure at a crucial stage for the club.

According to Football Insider, discussions over a new deal have yet to produce a breakthrough, with Newcastle’s uncertain hopes of European qualification casting doubt over the situation.

That could leave the Magpies vulnerable if rival clubs decide to test their resolve in the coming months.

Livramento has endured frustrating injury problems this season, limiting his starts, but his quality has still been clear whenever available.

He was a big part of last season’s success and continues to attract attention from elsewhere.

With Arsenal and Manchester City both linked, Newcastle may now face a serious fight to keep hold of one of their top assets.