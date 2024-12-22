Newcastle, Girona and Porto make offers for Barcelona star

Spanish giants Barcelona have reportedly received multiple offers for defender Eric Garcia.

Spanish outlet Sport reports that Barcelona have received offers for Eric Garcia from Newcastle United, Girona and FC Porto.

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia. Photo by Shutterstock.

The report suggests that despite of the interest, Garcia is not keen on leaving for a new club mid-season.

The former Mancehster City centre-back is down the pecking order at Barcelona and reports have previously hinted that he would be keen on leaving in order to get regular first-team football.

But the latest report now suggests that Garcia has no plans of leaving Barcelona, despite the offers from interested clubs, and is ready to stay at the club to fight for his place I the team.