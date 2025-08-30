Newcastle in talks with £30m Leeds United, Sunderland, Everton and Bournemouth target as Isak saga continues

Newcastle United are in talks to sign £30million-rated Ukrainian striker Artem Dovbyk from Roma, according to The Sun.

Eddie Howe is pushing for more firepower before the deadline after sealing a £69m move for Stuttgart’s Nick Woltemade.

The Magpies are exploring a loan with an option to buy for Dovbyk, who joined Roma from Girona last summer after scoring 24 goals in Spain.

The 28-year-old struggled to replicate that form in Serie A, but his physical presence and proven scoring record still make him an attractive option for Newcastle. Roma are open to letting him leave if the financial package is right.

Leeds United, Sunderland, Everton and Bournemouth target have also been linked with a move for Dovbyk in recent weeks.

Howe is keen to bolster his attack after Callum Wilson’s exit to West Ham, while speculation over Alexander Isak’s future at St James’ Park rumbles on with Liverpool circling.