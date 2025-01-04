Newcastle line up move for Man Utd and Spurs target should Bruno leave

Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi as a potential replacement for Bruno Guimaraes, should the Brazilian depart in 2025.

Despite the club’s financial backing, Newcastle is constrained by the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, prompting speculation about the sale of key players like Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, or Alexander Isak.

Frattesi, valued at around €50m (£41.5m), has caught the attention of Premier League rivals Manchester United and Tottenham.

TEAMtalk reports that the Magpies are now also targeting Frattesi and are prepared to make a move if one of their key players leave.

While Roma are also keen to re-sign him, a move to the Premier League seems most likely.