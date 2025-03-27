Newcastle lining up move for Liverpool ace

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to make a move for Liverpool centre-back Jarell Quansah.

The Times reports that the Magpies are preparing an bid of around £30 million for the highly-rated defender.

Newcastle United are hopeful of persuading the 22-year-old of leaving Liverpool for St. James’ Park in the summer transfer window.

The Magpies will tempt the youngster to move with the promise of regular first-team football at the club.

Jarell Quansah has made 22 appearances for Liverpool this season.

Quansah is under contract at Liverpool until the summer of 2029, with the Reds having an option to extend the deal by a further year.