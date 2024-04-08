Newcastle lining up ‘significant offer’ to Juventus to sign Liverpool target

Juventus anticipates a significant offer from a Premier League club for striker Federico Chiesa, with Newcastle United spotlighted as a keen suitor.

Reports from Il Corriere dello Sport suggest the Bianconeri are open to negotiations for Chiesa, whose contract is set to expire in June 2025.

While Juventus is interested in securing Chiesa’s future with a contract extension, the club stands ready to entertain offers should the 26-year-old Italian international opt against a long-term commitment.

Liverpool has also been mentioned in connection with Federico Chiesa, amidst discussions of a potential swap deal involving Joshua Zirkzee.

Chiesa’s performance this season has been notable, contributing eight goals in 28 appearances across competitions, further fueling interest from top English clubs.