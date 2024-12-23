Newcastle, Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea and Liverpool target Arsenal youngster

A host of Premier League clubs are reportedly plotting a transfer swoop for Arsenal youngster Ayden Heaven

TBR Football reports that Newcastle United, Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in the youngster.

The 18-year-old is reported to be reluctant to sign a professional contract with the Gunners and could follow in the footsteps of the likes of Chido Obi-Martin and Omari Hutchinson and leave the club for a top-flight rival.

In addition to interest from the Premier League, the likes of Marseille, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen and Napoli are also keeping tabs on the youngster.

Ayden Heaven has already made his debut for the Gunners, through an 11-minute cameo in the EFL Cup and has featured multiple times as a substitute.