Newcastle poised to make January bid for Man City midfielder

Newcastle United are preparing a bid for Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips for the January transfer window.

The Northern Echo reports that the Magpies are keen to bolster their defensive-midfield options in January and sees Phillips as an ideal signing.

The England international has made just two starts in nearly 18 months after having failed to convince Pep Guardiola since joining City in 2022.

Guardiola commented on the midfielder’s situation last month, saying: “Marcelo (Bielsa) gave Kalvin the best of Kalvin in his career.

“I’d love to have done with Kalvin what Marcelo has done to him. We have our own specific way to play and (he) sometimes struggles in a few things, while the previous (Leeds playing style) was perfect (for him).”

The 27-year-old rejected any moves away from City in the summer, but Newcastle believe there is a “good chance” the midfielder will decide to leave in January.