Newcastle ponder move for Chelsea star

Newcastle United are targeting Chelsea winger Noni Madueke as they seek to bolster their right-wing options, according to i Sport.

Eddie Howe’s side is focusing on strengthening key positions while adhering to Premier League financial regulations.

Madueke, an England Under-21 international, joined Chelsea in January 2023 on a seven-year contract. Despite a season of mixed results, the 22-year-old made 35 appearances for the Blues.

Newcastle is also interested in Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise, but securing Noni Madueke could become more feasible if Chelsea successfully signs Olise.

Newcastle’s transfer activities are influenced by the need to balance their books to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) by the end of June.

The Magpies are expected to move some fringe players to facilitate new signings in the 2024 summer transfer window, ensuring compliance with financial regulations.