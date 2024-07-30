Newcastle ponder swoop for £40m-rated Chelsea star

Newcastle United are considering a move for Chelsea winger Noni Madueke, with a potential price tag of £40 million, according to TEAMtalk.

Madueke, who joined Chelsea from PSV Eindhoven in January 2023 for approximately £28.5 million, has faced challenges securing regular playing time.

Despite this, he managed to tally eight goals and three assists by the season’s end.

Newcastle United‘s interest in Noni Madueke is fueled by recent sales easing their financial constraints.

The Magpies sold Yankuba Minteh to Brighton for £30 million and Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for £35 million, potentially facilitating Madueke’s acquisition.

Miguel Almiron’s possible departure could further pave the way for Madueke’s arrival at St. James’ Park.