Newcastle set to complete shock deal for Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Man Utd and Spurs target as Isak edges towards Liverpool exit

Newcastle United are on the verge of completing a shock £75m deal for Stuttgart striker Nick Woltemade, according to the Daily Mail.

Talks between the clubs have accelerated, with financial terms now agreed and the German forward expected to travel to Tyneside for a medical.

Germany international and Stuttgart star Nick Woltemade. Photo by Shutterstock.

The 23-year-old, who starred for Germany Under-21s at this summer’s European Championship, netted 17 goals last season and has already broken into the senior national side.

His arrival would be a major coup for Eddie Howe and could pave the way for Alexander Isak’s much-discussed move to Liverpool.

Newcastle have spent much of the window searching for attacking reinforcements, with Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen also under consideration.

But Woltemade is now set to become the Magpies’ marquee signing — and potentially unlock one of the 2025 summer transfer window’s biggest transfers.

Woltemade has also been linked with the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham this summer.