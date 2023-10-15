Newcastle star could join Barcelona for just 65-70m euros

Bruno Guimaraes has a clause in his new contract at Newcastle United that would allow him to join Barcelona for a fee of 65-70m euros.

Despite recently bringing Oriol Romeu into their ranks, the Catalan giants are still scouting the international market for midfield reinforcements. While Romeu is a temporary solution, the club’s long-term vision has them eyeing players like Guimaraes.

Having made a switch from Lyon to Newcastle for roughly 42 million euros in January 2022, Guimaraes has become a key player for the Magpies. Recognizing his role, Newcastle recently secured his services till June 2028.

But Spanish media outlet SPORT claims that the new contract includes a special clause, that would allow the Brazilian midfielder to move to the Catalans for a fee believed to be around 65-70 million euros.

Guimaraes has not been shy about his admiration for Barcelona, often hinting at his desire to play there. While the odds seem challenging now, due to Barcelona’s financial situation, the football world is full of surprises.