Newcastle star to miss Nottingham Forest clash

Newcastle United star Sven Botman will miss the clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday afternoon due to an ongoing knee issue.

Botman has missed the last fie games because of the knee problem and he will be absent again when Newcastle host Forest on Sunday.

“I don’t think he (Botman) will be fit and available for this weekend,” confirmed Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

“We’re going to have to see how things stand over the weekend for next week. That’s barring a remarkable recovery for this weekend.

“He’s making progress, good progress, it’s just not as quickly as we wanted it to be. He’s very much on track, he’s just not quite ready.”

Howe also comment on Joelinton, who is closing in on a return.

“He’s doing really well, he’s pushing, as Joe always does,” said Howe. “We just need to make sure we introduce him at the same time.”