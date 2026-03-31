Newcastle target France Under-21 striker as summer transfer plan takes shape

Newcastle United are stepping up their search for a new forward, with Nantes attacker Matthis Abline emerging as a serious option ahead of the summer window.

The Magpies want more depth and flexibility in the final third, and the France Under-21 international is now firmly on their radar after another encouraging season in Ligue 1.

According to Football Insider, Newcastle have continued to monitor Abline after showing late interest in him during the previous summer market.

The 23-year-old can operate across the front line, making him an attractive profile as Eddie Howe looks to reshape his attacking options.

Abline has impressed with his energy, movement and end product, contributing goals and assists for Nantes across the campaign.

Newcastle are understood to be prioritising a striker addition, and his situation could become one to watch closely. With Nantes under pressure near the bottom, a summer exit may become increasingly realistic.